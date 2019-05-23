Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Daigle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail Daigle Obituary
Gail Daigle

Newark - Gail Daigle, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 18, joining her beloved husband, Donald, and her son, Bobby, in heaven. She is survived by her children, Roger (Melissa), Tina Lussier (Mark), and Richard; her grandchildren, Jeff, Amy, David, Brittany, Gabrielle, Jordan, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Jason, and Nevaeh; and her great-grandchild, Santa Li.

A memorial service for Gail will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808). Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now