|
|
Gail Daigle
Newark - Gail Daigle, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 18, joining her beloved husband, Donald, and her son, Bobby, in heaven. She is survived by her children, Roger (Melissa), Tina Lussier (Mark), and Richard; her grandchildren, Jeff, Amy, David, Brittany, Gabrielle, Jordan, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Jason, and Nevaeh; and her great-grandchild, Santa Li.
A memorial service for Gail will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808). Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 23, 2019