Gail J. Shinn
Wilmington, DE - Gail Shinn, 83, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the loving care of her family. Gail was born and raised in Lewes, DE to the late Charles T. and Hilda Janney.
She was a 1955 graduate of Lewes High School and was an active member of the cheerleading teams during high school.
Gail had a long career in banking at Maryland National Bank and Dexsta Federal Credit Union, retiring as a loan officer in 2009. She loved going to the family beach home on Indian River Bay in Long Neck, DE.
She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Shinn, her sister, Diana Melott, and her parents.
Gail is survived by her three children, J. Charles "Chuck" Shinn (Chrissy), Jamie Pruitt, and Jay Shinn (Lori); her grandchildren, Nick Pruitt (Shelly), Jessica DiFrancesco (Joey), Jeffrey Pruitt, Erica Chaoui (Dan), Haley Pruitt (fiancée Jake), and Regan Shinn; her great-grandsons, Easton, Maverick, Toby and her great granddaughter, Makenna. She is also survived by her niece, Tammy Melott Pedrick and nephew, Troy Melott.
She also leaves behind her extended family and long-time friends to cherish her memory. Special thanks to Skeet Adkins for his care and kindness over the last 5 years.
A private service will be held in the Chapel at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
.