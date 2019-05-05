|
Gail Maclary Chickersky
Newark - Gail Maclary Chickersky, age 70 of Newark, DE died on May 1, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1949 in Wilmington, DE to the late Harry Maclary and Anne (Richards) Maclary Munyan.
A lifetime resident of Newark. she graduated in 1967 from Newark High. She received her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Virginia Tech in 1971 and later earned her MBA from the University of Delaware. After more than 30 years in automotive retail as a controller and general manager at several Delaware dealers, Gail became a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, retiring in 2016.
Gail never really retired in the traditional sense. She was always active in the community, serving on the boards of the Newark Senior Center, the Newark High Alumni Association, the Newark Historical Society, the Pencader Heritage Museum and many other worthy causes.
Along the way, Gail developed many deep friendships with people from all walks of life. She always had time to lend a hand, listen to a story, help mentor someone who needed guidance or bring a group together to better serve a common cause. Gail was a master at organizing and delegating responsibility. Her departure has left a void that we hope will be temporary. Her life is an example of how to pay it forward and make the world a better place.
Gail is survived by her brothers Harvey Maclary and his wife Tina; Ed Maclary and his wife, Rita Shapiro; nieces Rachel Maclary, Emily Maclary, and Una Kim; nephews Andrew Maclary and Kevin Maclary. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Chickersky.
Gail preferred celebration over mourning. A gathering friends celebrating her life will be held in the near future at a place in or near Newark. If you wish to honor Gail's legacy the family suggests contributions to The Newark Senior Center or the Newark Historical Society be sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc., 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. As an alternative, consider honoring her by volunteering for a cause that is important to you and remember her as you serve. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com .
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019