R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Newark Country Club
300 West Main Street
Newark, DE
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Newark Country Club
300 West Main Street
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newark Country Club
300 W. Main Street
Newark, DE
Gail Maclary Chickersky


Newark, DE - A Celebration of Life for Gail Maclary Chickersky will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Newark Country Club, 300 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. There will be a brief visitation from 2:00 to 2:30 PM followed by a short remembrance service from 2:30 to 3:00 PM. After the Service, there will be an open celebration and time for sharing of memories from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. To leave on online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
