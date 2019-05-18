|
|
Gail Maclary Chickersky
Newark, DE - A Celebration of Life for Gail Maclary Chickersky will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Newark Country Club, 300 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. There will be a brief visitation from 2:00 to 2:30 PM followed by a short remembrance service from 2:30 to 3:00 PM. After the Service, there will be an open celebration and time for sharing of memories from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. To leave on online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019