Gail Marie Gorski
New Castle - Gail Marie Gorski, age 62, of New Castle, DE, surrounded by her family and all their love, passed away after a short illness at Christiana Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2019.
A life-long resident of Delaware, Gail was born February 2, 1957, the daughter of Irene (Pielechowicz) Gorski of Wilmington and the late William Gorski.
Gail was a graduate of Henry C. Conrad High School, Class of '75, attended Delaware Technical Community College, and excelled in swimming, weightlifting and bodybuilding. She spent her early years as a lifeguard for several local pools. Most recently, she was a member of the Delaware Swim and Fitness Center, and the DeLaWarr Senior Center.
Gail will be remembered for her warm and generous spirit and her wacky sense of humor. She always looked forward to the next family party, and we will all miss her antics not being a part of the celebrations. Her forever happy personality, her infectious smile and laughter, and her zest for living her life her way will never be forgotten.
Gail will be deeply missed by her mother, her daughter Heather, her son Derik and his girlfriend Casey, her granddaughter Kinlee, and new granddaughter expected in August, all of New Castle. She is also survived by her sisters Karen (Joseph) Starr of Bear and Lynn (John) Czech of New Castle, and her brother Gary (Maria) Gorski of Folsom, CA, as well as her nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Stephanie, Christopher (her godson), Jason, Bryan (her godson), Justin, and Amanda.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with interment at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love for animals, we ask that donations in Gail's memory be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019