|
|
Gail R. Wahl
Wilmington - Age 84, of of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully February 1, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, to the late Harry and Thelma Rubenstein; she attended P.S. DuPont High School, Connecticut College, and Finch College. She attended the latter when she married Milton Wahl of Wilmington. They soon moved to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where he was a physician in the US Air Force. She often spoke of the fond memories she had of living in a small cottage on the base and also of the many friends they had in the service. Her first child, Jeffrey, was born in Florida and they soon moved back to Wilmington.
She and Milton raised three children in Wilmington. They owned many standardbred racehorses and loved spending time at Brandywine Raceway. Racing was a family activity which included frequent travel to tracks from Washington, DC to New York. It was a sad time for her when Brandywine Raceway closed in 1995.
She loved modern art and enjoyed classical music performances. Gail was an avid reader, typically reading up to three books per week. If you wanted to know what to read (or not to read), you asked Gail!
She and Milton, the love of her life, were married for 63 years until his passing in 2018.
The family would like to thank Ray Holback for his support and the help that he gave to Milton and Gail.
She is survived by her brother, Mark Rubenstein (Robin); children, Jeffrey (Linda), Beth (Jack), and Stephen (Susan); grandchildren, Daniel (Sanya), Michael, Rachel, Kathryn, Hayley, and Hannah.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Reading is Fundamental, 750 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 or Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020