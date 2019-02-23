|
|
Dr. Galicano B. Inguito
Newark - Dr. Galicano B. Inguito, age 91, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was born in Morong, Rizal, Philippines, son of the late Jose and Antonia (Bautista) Inguito. After completing medical school at Manila Central University in the Philippines, Galicano immigrated to the United States and continued his residency training in General Surgery and Forensic Pathology in New Jersey and then in Delaware. It was here where he reconnected with fellow Morong immigrant, Angelita Fernando, who was a nurse in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the former Wilmington General Hospital. They were married on his birthday on June 25, 1960 and soon moved back to the Philippines to start their family. Five years later, his career brought his family to Canada for a 5-year stint, and then ultimately back to the U.S., where the family lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and then ultimately settled in 1972 in Delaware.
Galicano worked as a board certified forensic pathologist for 25 years for the State of Delaware, retiring in 1998 as the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner. He also served in the Delaware National Guard and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Galicano enjoyed fishing, gardening, and taking family trips to Ocean City, MD. His professional accomplishments were surpassed only by the love he had for his family. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Angelita Inguito; his children, Miriam Lapena (Oscar), Minerva Barr (Thomas), Dr. Galicano F. Inguito (Pia), and Glisson Inguito (Adette); his grandchildren, Elizabeth (EJ), David, Sara, Shannon, Kai, Kameron and Aili; and his sister, Romana San Antonio.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2:00 - 4:00pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will be held the following day at the funeral home at 10:00am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019