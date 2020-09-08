Gary B. Gwyn
Wilm - "Jahi" age 49, departed this physical earth on Sept. 2, 2020. He was born and currently resided in Wilm., DE in his beloved "Hilltop" Community. He could always be found fishing(or bragging about fishing), attempting golf, hanging with his boys, working in the homeless shelters, or participating in his "Star in the East" Masonic Lodge activities. He was also a landlord and businessman and was on the verge of launching his sterilizationcleaning company called "Roll Call".
Although laid back and quiet in nature, many considered him the "coolest brotha", "the glue", and the life of the party. He would often just show up unannounced to check on friends and family. All that knew him, loved him. He was a father, brother, and friend to too many to mention and would help anyone in need. This is why he will be missed in his community and by so many that he helped along the way.
He is cherished by his father and mother, David and Betty Gwyn of Raleigh, NC; his loving daughters, Jenae "Jaha" (Nuhu) Gwyn of Baltimore, MD and Zakiya "Teefa" Gwyn of Havertown, PA; mother of his children,Nicole Garland of Middletown, DE; two brothers James Gwyn of Raleigh, NC and David Jones of Lewes, DE; two sisters Libby (Darrell) Coley of Raleigh, NC and Joyce Gwyn of Knightdale, NC; and his many other family members and friends.
On Sept. 9, there will be a private viewing for the family only at 10am - noon, followed by the graveside service open to the public at 1pm at Silverbrook Cemetery located at 3300 Lancaster Ave, Wilm., DE 19805. A public celebration of his life is being planned and will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you personally donate time to helping your community or that you contact someone just to check in. These are the most impactful actions you can take in his honor. congofuneralhome.com