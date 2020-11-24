1/1
Gary D. Collis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Collis

Wilmington - Gary D. Collis, age 60, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

He was born in Minot, ND and was the son of the late Olivia and Curtiss Collis. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Gary worked for Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ for over 30 years where he retired in 2019 as a Networking Engineer.

He was a devoted father to his two sons, where he was active in their Boy Scout activities. He enjoyed riding Harley's and the company of his dogs.

Gary is survived by his wife Dianne Collis; 2 sons, Schuyler (Tori) and Jesse; a grandson, Charlie and a sister, Diane. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Scott and Ruth Collis, and 3 siblings, Scott, Derek and Sherle Collis.

A memorial service and burial will be held privately. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, from 12 noon - 1pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. The visitation will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and capacity requirements.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, New Castle, DE, www. bvspca.org

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved