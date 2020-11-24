Gary D. Collis
Wilmington - Gary D. Collis, age 60, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was born in Minot, ND and was the son of the late Olivia and Curtiss Collis. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.
Gary worked for Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ for over 30 years where he retired in 2019 as a Networking Engineer.
He was a devoted father to his two sons, where he was active in their Boy Scout activities. He enjoyed riding Harley's and the company of his dogs.
Gary is survived by his wife Dianne Collis; 2 sons, Schuyler (Tori) and Jesse; a grandson, Charlie and a sister, Diane. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Scott and Ruth Collis, and 3 siblings, Scott, Derek and Sherle Collis.
A memorial service and burial will be held privately. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, from 12 noon - 1pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. The visitation will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and capacity requirements.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, New Castle, DE, www. bvspca.org
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com