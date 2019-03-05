|
Gary Dale Chastain
Bear - Gary Dale Chastain, age 70, of Bear, Delaware passed away peacefully Friday March 1, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital after a long battle with diabetes.
Gary proudly served in the 1st Battalion 9th Marines and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a high school teacher for many years in the Brandywine School District. Gary was an avid fisherman, loved to read, watch Philadelphia sports, and make people laugh with his bold sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn Ann Roemer Chastain, son Derek Chastain and his wife Laurie, daughter Melissa Chastain Standard and her husband Andrew. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Julia Chastain, age 13, Savannah Standard, age 13, and Jessie M. Standard III, age 9.
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 noon on Friday March 8, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy., Bear, DE where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. A committal service will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019