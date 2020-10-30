1/
Gary Earl Copeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Earl Copeland

Wilmington, DE - On Friday, Oct 23rd, 2020, Gary Earl Copeland passed away. He was a scholar, inspiration, pillar of the community, a caring man, and a loving husband.

He was born in Aug of 1940 in Maud, Oklahoma to Finis and Alpha Lee Copeland. He spent his afternoons working in his father's grocery store and his mornings excelling at school. With a gifted mind, he graduated a year early as valedictorian. He'd want you to know his only "B" was in drivers ed.

He took his Oklahoma University PhD in Physics to his new home in Norfolk, VA. Where he taught Physics for many years as a professor at Old Dominion University. During his tenure there, he helped found their physics PhD program.

Gary became president of the Unitarian Church of Norfolk and served in many leadership roles there. Throughout his life, he was an active advocate for his community and fought for LGBTQ+ rights. He retired to Wilmington DE, where he relaxed in coffee shops, watched detective shows, and helped run a world wide organization for older gay men.

Most importantly, he inspired many of us with his beautiful vision of physics. He inspired us, by example, to work hard and be our best. And He inspired us to care for and love each other, as he did.

He is survived by his husband, John Meyer, and little brother, Roger.

Memorial services will be held at Coastal Virginia Unitarian-Universalists in Virginia Beach, when it is safe to gather.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved