Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Gary F. Nolan


1975 - 2020
Gary F. Nolan Obituary
Gary F. Nolan

Wilmington - Gary F. Nolan, 44, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Gary had many interests, but music was in his soul. His love of music encompassed many artists and decades. Known as Gnu, he was a legend when it came to music production and his lyrical style always left everyone wondering what planet he was from (just how he intended!).

Gary was preceded in death by his father, John F. Nolan. He will be deeply missed by those who survive: his mother, Shirley J. (Higginbotham) Nolan; his brother, Jack Tidwell (Connie); his sister, Hilma Rosa Knox (Jim); his fiancée, Donna Hill; his step-daughter, Taylor Hill; as well as numerous cousins, family and friends.

In accordance to current health regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
