|
|
Gary L. Jones
Rehoboth Beach - Gary L Jones, 57, peacefully passed away on the evening of Apr 22, 2020 from complex medical problems. Born in Cambridge, MD on Mar 7, 1963, the family moved to New Castle, DE in 1966.
He was predeceased by his father, Howard R Jones Sr and his stepfather Henry L Price. He is survived by his mother, Marie B Price, brothers Howard R Jones Jr (Ray), his wife Denise Wachter Jones, Walter D Jones, and Allen F Jones and his stepsister, Donna Marioni. His nieces and nephews are Jennifer and Kelly Jones and Jeremey Jones along with Michael and Kay Marioni, and Laurie Rush. He also has great nieces and nephews Ethan and Peyton Mcintire, Aaron Burdette, Andrew and Rachel Marioni and Paul and Miranda Rush. And last, but certainly not least, his beloved Chase.
He went to William Penn High School and later graduated from Wilmington University with a degree in Business Management.
Gary's work career spanned the gamut from newspaper delivery (for which he was very persistent in collecting his money), dipping ice cream at Hillside Farms in Christiana Mall, to a distinguished career in credit card banking. He worked at MBNA for 17 years and currently was Territory VP of Capital One Walmart Partnership.
Gary strongly believed in giving back to his community. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in both New Castle and Sussex counties. He also supported the Delaware SPCA and Delaware.
But Gary is most remembered by his unbelievable number of friends who will greatly miss his smile and laughter, his sarcasm, and most of all his friendship.
The family asks that donations be made in Gary's name to Meals on Wheels and Red Lion Methodist Church in Bear, DE.
Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid-19 restrictions. It is fully anticipated that a Celebration 0f Gary's life will be held at a future date. Details will be sent out through social media.
To offer condolences, visit:
beesonfuneralhome.com
302-453-1900
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020