Gary L. Petitt
Townsend - Gary L. Petitt, age 79, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Bradford, PA on March 16, 1940, he was a son of the late Russell and Lillian (Beckwith) Petitt. Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Turkey during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was also a graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. Gary worked in telecommunication sales at Bell of Pennsylvania, AT&T and Ayava. He retired from Ayava to develop Delmarvelous Chestnuts, a business he ran out of his own home. After many dedicated years, he and his wife closed their business to retire.
Gary loved the outdoors and spent much of his time outside hunting, fishing and fly fishing until he found his passion for golf. During his retirement he became an avid golfer, even taking golf vacations in addition to family vacations. Gary also enjoyed watching old movies and aviation, flying as a private pilot. He loved spending time with his pets, Fred and Max, and after their passing, Chance and Squeaks, who were joined by Jenny after his mother-in-law's passing. Above all, Gary will always be remembered as a loving father and husband, always supporting his wife's crazy ideas and career aspirations.
Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (Johnson) Petitt; daughter, Chimene Petitt of Union City, NJ; sister, Barbara Pallazetti of Midland City, AL; brother, Timothy Petitt (Diane) of Bradford, PA; and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020