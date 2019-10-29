Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Gary Lee Fields

Gary Lee Fields

Wilmington - Gary Lee Fields passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Chester, PA he was the son of the late George T. Fields and Francis Jeannette Gallimore. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Julie Neff Fields, his three children: Gary Lee Fields Jr. (Betsy), Stephen Eric Fields (Jaime) and Sara Ann Fields (Bryan), and one grandchild, Gary Lee Fields III. Gary served for four years in the Coast Guard earning an honorable discharge as a Machinery Technician Second Class. In addition to being a loving husband and father, Gary was a Master Mechanic and owned his own business. Services will be private.

For online condolences and a more detailed obituary, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
