Gary Q. Simmons

Newark - On Wed April 29 2020 Gary Q. Simmons of Newark, DE was 'caught' and 'reeled in' by an Angel.

Gary retired from Rollins Truck Leasing in 2001 as their shipping and receiving manager. In his younger years Gary enjoyed bowling and golfing. He was a member of Rock Manor Golf Club where he had a hole-in-one. He loved watching all sports. Fishing has ALWAYS been what Gary loved to do since childhood. Gary was the founder of Delaware Bass Stalkers Club in 1997 where he won multiple Angler of the Year awards. He qualified for the Big Bass World Championship in Branson, MO representing Delaware with his 8 lb 5 oz largemouth bass. He was in the Anglers Inn 10 Pound Club at Lake El Salto, MX where he won 7 ribbons and caught his biggest largemouth bass ever weighing in at 14 lbs.

Gary was a person that you automatically liked when you met him. He had a happy, witty, outgoing, loyal, friendly and jovial personality and was not short of nicknames for all.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Alice, daughter Tracey Farrow (Rick), daughter Kelley, son Gary M. Three grandchildren (Kristin, Dustin, Heather), three great-grandchildren (Mason, Noah, Aurora). Gary was a loving and devoted father of three and a father-figure to many especially Lil' Joey Antognoli and Bernie 'Rocky' Alimenti.

Celebration of Life private. Send condolences to Brandywinevalleyfc.com. Donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society Wilmington.




Published in The News Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
