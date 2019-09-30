Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
1976 - 2019
Gary Scott Linton Obituary
Gary Scott Linton

Newark - Gary Scott Linton, age 42, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Born in Wilmington on November 12, 1976, Gary was the son of Gary W. Linton and Nancy J. (Ferguson) Klosowski. He earned a Master's degree in Molecular Biology from UMBC.

In his leisure time, Gary enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and gardening. He was well known for his quick wit, jokes and zany character. Most of all, Gary enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Gary W. Linton (Karen) of Clayton and Nancy J. Klosowski (Gene) of New Castle; sister, Lisa C. Linton Henry (Brian) of Warwick, MD; step brother, Gene A. Klosowski of New Castle; nephew, Wade Henry; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Piper, with whom he shared a special bond.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, Attn: Jeanette Hayes, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
