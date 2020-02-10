Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Gary Watson

Claymont - Gary Watson passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 68.

Gary was a very talented musician, singer, songwriter and touched many with his music.

He is survived by his wife Marie, his two children Chet and Kristie, and his brother Wayne.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, on Thursday, February 13, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. A memorial service will follow starting at 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Liver Foundation.org.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
