Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Gayle E. Hudson


1944 - 2020
Gayle E. Hudson
Gayle E. Hudson

Clayton - Gayle E. Hudson, age 75, of Clayton, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on June 16, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Beatrice (Sillitoe) Jones. Gayle worked in customer service for Flight Safety International for 32 years until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching NASCAR and going camping with her husband. Above all, Gayle loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her world.

In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Harry T. Jones. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Hudson; children, Richard T. Hudson (Deborah) of Middletown, Scott W. Hudson of Clayton and Kevin F. Hudson (Jenifer) of Frisco, TX; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

All services and interment will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gayle's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
