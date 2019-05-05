|
Gayle O. Colyer
Newark - Gayle O. (Long) Colyer, 71, passed away with loved ones at her side on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA on July 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Oliver C., Sr. and Elizabeth F. (Hall) Long.
Gayle was employed as a crossing guard with New Castle County and retired after 13 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed cooking, baking and trying her luck at the Delaware Park slot machines.
Gayle will be dearly missed by her daughter, Dawnn Geahr; her grandsons, Kolin and Brendin Mote. Also surviving are her nephews, Alfred and Roger Olkowski; her brother, Fred Long; her sister, Bette Waters.
In addition to her parents, Gayle was predeceased by her sister, Joan Olkowski; her brothers, George, Oliver Jr., Larry, and Donald Long.
The family would to offer their heartfelt thanks to the 5A team at Christiana Hospital for the loving and compassionate care given to Gayle.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gayle may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org).
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019