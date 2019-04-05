|
Gaynell M. Fontana
Wilmington - Gaynell M. Fontana, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly of New Castle and Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at Gilpin Hall surrounded by her three daughters, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born in Paden City, WV on October 15, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Raymond A. and L. Opal (Berry) Koerber. Gaynell, matriarch of the Fontana family, dedicated her life to her beloved husband and five children as a talented and loving homemaker.
A devout Catholic, Gaynell was a long time member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gaynell enjoyed reading, word and number searches. A fan of the outdoors, she took pleasure in golfing and fishing with her husband. Gaynell could always be found cheering on her Philadelphia Eagles and was thrilled when they won Superbowl LII.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly J. Jones (Jerry); granddaughter, Jocelyn Marie Jones (James); grandson, G. Wesley Jones II (Amy); great granddaughters, Avery Elizabeth and Catherine Elise Jones; daughter, D. Michele Fontana; granddaughter, Cheri Renee Aumiller (Michael); great granddaughters, Alexis Jordan (Kyle) and Julianne Taylor Aumiller; grandson, Michael R. Molaison; great granddaughter, Mia Michele Molaison; grandson, Matthew Thomas VenDouern (Amanda); great grandchildren, Liam Tate and Gemma Mae VenDouern; grandson, Ryan Scott VenDouern (Kristina); great grandson, Dominic Gerard VenDouern; son, Dominic M. Fontana III (Tina); granddaughter, Cristin J. Brown (David); great grandson, Rory David Brown; grandson, Dominic M. Fontana IV (Kelsea); great grandchildren, Ashlyn Marie and Dominic M. Fontana V; granddaughter, Lauren F. Kirk (Keith); great grandson, David Keith "Trip" Kirk III; daughter, Deborah F. Long (Reade); granddaughters, Meredith Koerber Long; Ann Marie Westmoreland (Austin); great grandsons, Reade John and Dominic Blake Westmoreland; grandson, Edmund James Fontana, Jr. (Stephanie Marie); great grandson, Mason James Fontana; grandson, Joseph Michael Fontana; great granddaughter, Gianna Kaylee Fontana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic M. Fontana, Jr.; her son, Edmund J. Fontana, Sr.; and all of her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Gilpin Hall for going above and beyond to give mom the care that she needed.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:45 am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
The family appreciates flowers or contributions may be made in Gaynell's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019