Gemma DiGiacobbe
Wilmington - Gemma DiStefano DiGiacobbe, age 92, peacefully passed away with her husband and children by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Isola del Gran Sasso, Abruzzo, Italy on December 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Franco and Carmela DiStefano.
Gemma was a loving wife, mother, mommom and nonna who took care of as many grandbabies as she could, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She taught her grandchildren to cook traditional Italian specialties like gnocchi, rum cake, pizzelles and knot cookies.
In her heyday, Gemma enjoyed cooking for family, especially Sunday dinners, taking care of her grandchildren, taking walks through the neighborhood with friends, tending to a large backyard garden and creating ceramics with her friends. She could create meals for a king simply from leftovers. One of her favorite phrases was "Did you eat something good?".
Gemma is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Attilio DiGiacobbe, whom she married after three months courtship in Italy, then sailed to America at the young age of 20 in 1948. She is also survived by her daughter, Joan Crozier (Barry); her son, Michael DiGiacobbe (Ingrid); her six grandchildren, Amy Haskins (Rick), Laura Crozier, Daniel DiGiacobbe (Tatum), Matthew DiGiacobbe (Nicole), Erin Pennypacker (Dave), and Jeffrey DiGiacobbe (Jill); as well as 11 great grandchildren, Ella, Andrew, Ben, Alessandro, Gianna, Gemma, Olivia, Emmy, Sophia, Callie, and Alice. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Achille DiStefano (Maria) of Italy; her sister-in-law, Rose Sabatino; her former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sullivan (Billy); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements for Gemma will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, July 20 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & DuPont Streets, Wilmington at 12:00PM, immediately followed by entombment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gemma may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277