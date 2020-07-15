1/1
Gemma DiGiacobbe
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gemma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gemma DiGiacobbe

Wilmington - Gemma DiStefano DiGiacobbe, age 92, peacefully passed away with her husband and children by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Isola del Gran Sasso, Abruzzo, Italy on December 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Franco and Carmela DiStefano.

Gemma was a loving wife, mother, mommom and nonna who took care of as many grandbabies as she could, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She taught her grandchildren to cook traditional Italian specialties like gnocchi, rum cake, pizzelles and knot cookies.

In her heyday, Gemma enjoyed cooking for family, especially Sunday dinners, taking care of her grandchildren, taking walks through the neighborhood with friends, tending to a large backyard garden and creating ceramics with her friends. She could create meals for a king simply from leftovers. One of her favorite phrases was "Did you eat something good?".

Gemma is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Attilio DiGiacobbe, whom she married after three months courtship in Italy, then sailed to America at the young age of 20 in 1948. She is also survived by her daughter, Joan Crozier (Barry); her son, Michael DiGiacobbe (Ingrid); her six grandchildren, Amy Haskins (Rick), Laura Crozier, Daniel DiGiacobbe (Tatum), Matthew DiGiacobbe (Nicole), Erin Pennypacker (Dave), and Jeffrey DiGiacobbe (Jill); as well as 11 great grandchildren, Ella, Andrew, Ben, Alessandro, Gianna, Gemma, Olivia, Emmy, Sophia, Callie, and Alice. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Achille DiStefano (Maria) of Italy; her sister-in-law, Rose Sabatino; her former daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sullivan (Billy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements for Gemma will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, July 20 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & DuPont Streets, Wilmington at 12:00PM, immediately followed by entombment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gemma may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved