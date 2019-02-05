|
Gemma Z. Davis
Elkton, MD - Gemma Zagni Davis, age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gemma was born in Segalari, Italy, a province of Florence, on December 18, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Ferdinando Zagni and Maria Theresa Mini.
Gemma was employed for a time at the RMR Corporation and worked for several years in the cafeteria at Gilpin Manor Elementary School, retiring in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert; siblings, Amerigo, Ede, and Bino; and son-in-law, Jack Everett.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria Everett, Patty Lepore (Andy), Joyce Ostrand (Rick), and Sandy Fasano (Chip); grandchildren, Kristina, Jeff, Leigh, Erik, and Gina; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Noah, and Dylan; one remaining brother, Lorenzo Zagni, Segalari, Italy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Outreach Program, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019