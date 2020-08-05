Gene Arnold Hemshrot
Seaford, DE - Gene Arnold Hemshrot, 84, of Seaford, DE formerly of Milford, DE died on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Manor House in Seaford, DE.
Gene was born November 24, 1936 in Blockton, Iowa to Arnold and Gladys (Turner) Hemshrot. He was a 1953 graduate of Arkansaw High School in Arkansaw, Wisconsin. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957. Gene was married June 9, 1956 to Alva (Williams) Hemshrot and was employed with Delmarva Power for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Alva W. Hemshrot of Seaford, DE; daughter and son in-law Linda and Edward Aiken of Florida; grandson Edward Aiken, IV of Bear, DE and his sister, niece and nephews.
A service for Gene will be held on Monday August 10 at 12 o'clock at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947-3197 or to the church or charity of your choice
