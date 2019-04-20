Gene F. Jordin



Mt. Cuba - Gene F. Jordin, 85, of Mt. Cuba and Bethany Beach, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The only son of Raymond and Sarah (Fredrick) Jordin, Gene was a graduate of A. I. DuPont High School. Gene lived his entire life out of the family home in Mt. Cuba. Like many men of his generation, he served in the military and worked virtually his whole career at just one employer, Diamond State Telephone (Verizon). Gene also had one love in his life, his wife of 57 years, Joanna B. (Blake) Jordin. Together they raised two daughters and a son. The family spent every summer at their shore home in Bethany Beach, becoming very connected to that community. For several years, Gene proudly served as the Market Master for the local farmer's market. He had a unique ability to find peace and happiness in the simple aspects of life.



In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his daughter, Kim Warner. He is survived by his wife, Joanna B. (Blake) Jordin; his daughter, Judy Peiffer, and her husband Jim of Yardley, PA; his son, Gene D. Jordin and his wife Lorraine of Ocean View, DE; four grandchildren, Jordin, Madison, Taylor and Connor "Buzzy"; and two great grandchildren, Dominic and Damian. Gene Jordin will be missed by us all, but we are grateful that he truly lived a full life, surrounded by love, family and friends.



Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019