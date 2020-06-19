Gene R. Smith



Gene Rivers Smith, born December 5, 1927, of Waycross passed away on June 13, 2020 at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a sudden illness. He was born in Waycross to the late T.C. and Minnie Jordan Smith. At the age of 18, Gene joined the U.S. Navy where he served for two years. He worked for the DuPont Company for 30 years as an Instrumentation Engineer and moved back to Waycross in 2001.



He was a dedicated husband to Eleanor Smith, who preceded him in death in 2006 after 40 years of marriage He enjoyed playing many sports growing up, and was on the Waycross High School basketball and football teams. Gene loved airplanes, and flew his own plane, while in his late 20's. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds with his wife, sons and friends. A favorite memory was a 1992 golf trip to Scotland with his 3 sons. He also liked building and collecting golf clubs. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and they visited many places around the world.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by 5 brothers; JR Smith, Charles Smith, Richard L. Smith, Jr., Andrew Smith, and Twyman Smith; and his sister Carolyn Smith Barber.



He is survived by 4 children; Keiley Lafferty and her husband William of Hockessin, DE, Kent Smith and his wife Cathy of Hilton Head Island, SC, Keith Smith of Newark, DE, Kevin Smith and his wife Diane of Newark, DE; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandhcildre; his sister, Rosha Lee Jernigan of Waycross; and numerous nieces, and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests donations be made to the Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, 1920 Hutton Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.









