Geneva Gardner
Newark, DE - Geneva Mae Gardner of Newark, DE, age 92, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in Bismarck, N. Dakota on January 18, 1927 to Wilbur H. Nelson and Sylvia J. (Loux) Nelson (later Gilbert).
Geneva grew up during the depression and her family (headed by step father Amos P. Gilbert) moved extensively throughout the western and southern states, before settling in Hillsboro IL. She went on to graduate from Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO, where she met her husband, Richard E. Gardner. In addition to raising her own family, Geneva had a 22-year career in food services, and was cafeteria manager for the Christina School district, retiring in 1989. Geneva was a hardworking, independent woman, who was proud of all of her accomplishments at work and home. She was a member of many social clubs throughout her life. An avid gardener, Geneva loved tending her flowers and had many beautiful flower beds.
Geneva is survived by her son, Scott (Peggy) Gardner of New Gloucester, ME, and two sisters: Margaret Kessinger of Walshville IL, and Faye Keitel of Shawnee KS, and son-in-law Arthur Hanlon of Elkton MD. In addition to her parents Geneva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard E. Gardner; daughter, Lynda Hanlon; and sister, Gail Watkins.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019