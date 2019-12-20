|
Geneva I. "GiGi" Gallagher
Townsend - Geneva I. "GiGi" Gallagher, age 72, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Charleston, WV on October 21, 1947. Daughter of the late Clifford and Josephine (Kegley) McCleary. She attended Warner Jr. High and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1965. In 2011, GiGi retired from the Appoquinimink School District as a kitchen staff member. She also worked as an administrative assistant in the former Greenwood Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center, and at various doctors' offices in the Wilmington area. GiGi was an avid QVC shopper and a grateful member of AL-ANON.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald E. Gallagher of Townsend; daughter, Sherry L. Uhline (Roger) of Newark; sister, Anita Marcum (Bob) of Rand, WV; granddaughters, Jessica L. Uhline (Paul) of Lewes and Taylor S. Uhline of Tacoma, WA; and great grandchildren, Anthony Jordon and Harley Lynn.
GiGi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her family, her friends, and will forever be remembered for her generous heart, beautiful smile, spunky personality, contagious laughter, and her gorgeous blue eyes. She will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in GiGi's memory to the Salvation Army, 400 North Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
