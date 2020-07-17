Genevieve "Gen" HessionClaymont - Genevieve "Gen" Hession, age 81, passed away on July 10, 2020.Born on December 26, 1938, in Wilmington, DE, Gen was a longtime resident of Claymont. She was the daughter of the late Michael Albanese and Jennie Gallo, and sister of the late Marguerite "Dolly" Barbour.Gen was an Executive Secretary for Aristar before retiring in the late 1970s. She worked every Election Day and generously volunteered her time with the St. Francis Junior Board and the Woman's Club of Claymont. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Walt, at their second home in Pot-Nets. Gen loved bowling, fishing, boating, traveling, bus trips, attending local theater, visiting the Claymont Senior Center and spending time with her nieces and nephews.Gen was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Walter Hession, in 2012; she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Hession Stevens; her great-niece, Natasha Alessia, who took special care of Gen in her later years; and several generations of loving nieces and nephews.The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the Sunrise Staff for their compassionate care and friendship to Gen.In keeping with the current directives pertaining to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services for Gen will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Claymont Delaware Lions Club Foundation, Inc., c/o Mr. Richard Gackenbach, 3704 Pimlico Place, Garnet Valley, PA 19060.To offer condolences, please visit:302.798.7726