Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
Gennady Yevel

Gennady Yevel Obituary
Gennady Yevel

Wilmington - Age 69, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, he lived an incredible life - always putting his family first. Gennady loved to tell jokes and spend time with his family and friends.

Gennady is survived by daughter, Marina Manarin (Jason); son, Phil; and grandchildren, Ella and Zachary.

A viewing will be 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
