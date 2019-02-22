|
|
Gennady Yevel
Wilmington - Age 69, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Born in Kiev, Ukraine, he lived an incredible life - always putting his family first. Gennady loved to tell jokes and spend time with his family and friends.
Gennady is survived by daughter, Marina Manarin (Jason); son, Phil; and grandchildren, Ella and Zachary.
A viewing will be 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019