Genoefa (Volpe) Panaccione
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genoefa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genoefa (Volpe) Panaccione

Wilmington, DE - Genoefa Panaccione, passed away on Monday, May 25th, 2020 in Eustis Florida. She was 97.

Genoefa was born in Sao Paulo Brazil on August 4th, 1922. She was a member of a large family that was raised on the coffee plantation that her father managed. While in Brazil, she married then became a widow at a young age.

She struggled through poverty and hardship by working several years as a live-in maid to prominent families and dignitaries while raising her son. In 1962, they came to the United States and she married Argentino Panaccione, also a widower with three daughters. In 1965 they had a son. In the 1990s she became a US Citizen.

Genoefa was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church while living in Wilmington, DE. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, and fishing. In her late years, she moved to The Villages in Florida under the loving care of her oldest son and his wife.

She is survived by her two sons, Orlando Januario and Antonio Panaccione; her step-daughter, Sueli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Argentino Panaccione; her parents, Arturo and Antonia Volpe; an infant daughter; her step daughter, Marilene Brownlow. Her step daughter, Assunta Ferretti, passed away the day after her death.

In accordance with current health directives, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved