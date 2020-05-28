Genoefa (Volpe) Panaccione
Wilmington, DE - Genoefa Panaccione, passed away on Monday, May 25th, 2020 in Eustis Florida. She was 97.
Genoefa was born in Sao Paulo Brazil on August 4th, 1922. She was a member of a large family that was raised on the coffee plantation that her father managed. While in Brazil, she married then became a widow at a young age.
She struggled through poverty and hardship by working several years as a live-in maid to prominent families and dignitaries while raising her son. In 1962, they came to the United States and she married Argentino Panaccione, also a widower with three daughters. In 1965 they had a son. In the 1990s she became a US Citizen.
Genoefa was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church while living in Wilmington, DE. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, and fishing. In her late years, she moved to The Villages in Florida under the loving care of her oldest son and his wife.
She is survived by her two sons, Orlando Januario and Antonio Panaccione; her step-daughter, Sueli.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Argentino Panaccione; her parents, Arturo and Antonia Volpe; an infant daughter; her step daughter, Marilene Brownlow. Her step daughter, Assunta Ferretti, passed away the day after her death.
In accordance with current health directives, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.