Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Newark - George B. Marlin Jr., age 91 passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Christiana Hospital alongside his loving wife, Marian.

George entered the U.S. Navy at age 17 and retired after 27 years of active duty service, attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. George then worked at the University of Delaware in food service for 15 years.

Born in Reading, PA on October 16, 1927, George was the son of George B. Marlin Sr. and Jennie Agnes Marlin (Knittle). George was predeceased by his first wife, Vada Marlin (Buren).

George is survived by his wife, Marian L. Marlin; daughters, Diane Sheldrake (Donald), Janet Hawkins (Lynn) and son, Scott Marlin (Teena); his seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, George's family suggests donations be made in his memory to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
