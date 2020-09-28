George C. Benson
Wilmington - George C. Benson of Wilmington DE, formerly of Media PA, passed away at Wilmington Hospital on the morning of September 22, 2020. He was 75 years old. He will be greatly missed by many people.
Visitation will be at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE from 2:30 to 4:00 PM on Saturday October 3rd. The Memorial Service that follows will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at cbf.org
