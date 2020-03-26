Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
George Calvin Carter

George Calvin Carter Obituary
George Calvin Carter

Cheswold - George Calvin Carter, 92, of Cheswold, Delaware, passed away on March 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Calvin, a life long member of the Cheswold community and Navy Veteran, was born on December 8, 1927 to George Carter and Reba Mosley Carter.He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Ann Grigsby Carter, his three children: daughter, Loretta R. Carter: son, Zachery C. Carter and his wife, Janet; daughter Gail Y. Ridgeway and her husband, Garry; six grandchildren: Travis Ridgeway and his wife, Kristen; Jessica Carter Mendieta and her husband Donny; Eric Carter and his wife, Nicole; Benjamin Carter, Alexander Carter and his wife, Elizabeth; and Tori Ridgeway; and ten great-grandchildren: Talley, Madison, Riley and Shelby Ridgeway, Katherine, Olivia, and Carter Mendieta, Sloane and Quinn Carter, and Avery Carter.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ida Carter Webster.

Due to the situation with COVID 19, the burial will be private.Rather than flowers, the family suggests contributions to Immanuel Union United Methodist Church (PO Box 309, Cheswold, DE 19936) or Dover Little League (PO Box 1764, Dover, DE 19903).

See the full obituary at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
