Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
George "Danny" Daniels Jr. Obituary
George "Danny" Daniels, Jr.

Lewes - George "Danny" Daniels Jr., 77 years old, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 King's Highway, Lewes, DE, 19958. Friends may also call at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow services at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE. Please visit Danny's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
