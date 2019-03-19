|
George "Danny" Daniels, Jr.
Lewes - George "Danny" Daniels Jr., 77 years old, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 King's Highway, Lewes, DE, 19958. Friends may also call at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow services at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE. Please visit Danny's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019