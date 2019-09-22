Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road,
Newark,, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road,
Newark,, DE
George E. Mulhern Sr.

George E. Mulhern Sr. Obituary
George E. Mulhern, Sr.

Elkton, MD - George E. Mulhern, Sr., age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
