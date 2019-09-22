|
George E. Mulhern, Sr.
Elkton, MD - George E. Mulhern, Sr., age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019