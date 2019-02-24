|
George E. Nolte
Smyrna - George E. Nolte, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 19, 1934, moved to Wilmington, DE in 1962 and then to Smyrna, DE in 2003.
George served in the US Navy. He retired from the State of Delaware, Revenue Division in 1989. After retiring, he worked part time at Longwood Gardens and then Central Appliances. He was a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
He is survived by five children, including Mary Beth (Michael) Romano of Newark, DE and his 2 granddaughters, Danielle Winter of Chicago, IL and Reagan Winter of Newark, DE, whom he adored. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Nolte of Smyrna, DE, Pat (Linda) Nolte of VA, Richard (Mary) Nolte of FL and a sister, Peggy Crepeau of FL and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Burke.
Services and burial will be private.
Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
