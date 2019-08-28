Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avenue United Methodist Church
20 N. Church St
Milford, DE
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Avenue United Methodist Church
20 N. Church St
Milford, DE
George E. Reph Sr.


1943 - 2019
George E. Reph Sr. Obituary
George E. Reph, Sr.

Felton - George E. Reph, Sr., 76, formerly of South Chesapeake City, MD, was born on June 15, 1943 and went to be with the Lord on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.

George had a long career as a Maintenance Planner with Dupont. George trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior and prayed his family and friends would also.

George is survived by his wife, Mary Lorraine; sons, George Jr., Cecil, and Brian; their families; and sisters, Helen Meyers and Diane Martino.

A time of visitation will begin at 10 am, with funeral services at 11 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Avenue U.M.C. Parrish Purse, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
