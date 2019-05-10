Services
Newark - George E. Rohrmann, Jr. age 70, of Newark, DE, past peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family & friends.

Born in Jamaica, NY on July 11, 1948, he was a son of the late George E. and Hildegarde V. (Hoff) Rohrmann, Sr. George practiced law with the UAW, retiring in 2013 after many years of dedicated service.

A big brother to many, George had a unique sense of humor... kept us all amused by his ability to look at life in a special way! It's that easy going approach to life, that influenced us all! He enjoyed nature by traveling.... especially to Virginia, Florida Keys and the Bahamas. George was an avid Phillies fan, loved his music, and a good Cuba Libre! George loved his family fiercely and enjoyed his time spent with his dog, Dakota.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who helped George during his trying times.

He is survived by his sister, Ginny Widdoes (Bill) of Newark, DE and brother, Rick Rohrmann (Michele) of Orlando, FL.

George loved his cabin in Virginia, built and enjoyed this labor of love with many family and friends, and as his final wish will remain there.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019
