|
|
George Edward Adam Cumpston
New Castle - George Edward Adam Cumpston, age 57, of New Castle, DE took his last breath at 8:21 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by lots of family and friends (and Kevin).
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 21, 1961, he was the son of the late Samuel J. and Betty Ann Marie (Green) Cumpston. George worked as a truck driver for Re-Steel, becoming disabled due to a motorcycle accident, no fault of his own, but due to an inattentive driver that didn't look left.
George was a beer drinking, Newport smoking, rock & roll lovin', Harley riding, hell raiser who loved his family and wanted nothing more than to be with them.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Jackson and Wayne Jackson; sister-in-law, Patti Cumpston; and niece, Christine Cumpston. He is survived by his children, Christina Miller (Brett) of New Castle, Amber Kilkenny of Norristown, PA, Timothy Cumpston-Miller of New Castle and Nadia Cumpston-Miller of New Castle; brothers, Samuel Cumpston of Wilmington and Craig Cumpston (Patti) of Hockessin; sister-in-law, Martiza Jackson of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Alesia Grace Miller and Kylie Noelle Miller; dog, Rebel; and 3 ex's from Texas.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 1 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his children. Please make checks payable to: Christina Miller In Memory of George Cumpston, c/o Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 26, 2019