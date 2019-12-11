|
George Edward Munn
Hockessin - George Edward Munn passed away on December 10, 2019 at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin, DE.
He was born on a farm in western Pennsylvania near Louisville, Ohio. His parents were Edward and Ada Martin Munn.
George graduated from Westminster College and received a PHD from the University of Illinois. Then he spent a postdoctoral year at MIT. He joined the DuPont Company and spent his entire career there as an organic chemist.
George is deceased by his first wife, Nell Coop, brother William and sisters, Anna and Dorothy. He is survived by his sister Mary, his brother James (Faith), his second wife, Julia Ann Coxe, step-daughter Donna C. McLean, several nieces and nephews and his best friends Paul and Aggie Pringle.
At the request of George there will be no services. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019