George F. "Ric" Smith
North Wilmington, formerly of Ridley Park, PA - Age 70, passed away on Saturday, March 28, at home with his son by his side.
George was in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam war. He was a mechanic and loved working on his cars and spending time in his garage.
George was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Dello Buono and his brothers, Raymond and Howard.
Survivors include his sons, George F. Smith, III and Derek Smith and their mother, Karen Smith; his sister, Mildred Stowe; his grandchildren, George F. Smith, IV, Sarah Lynn Smith, and Derek Smith, Jr and his former daughter in law, Kelly.
Memorial Services will be held after the current Covid-19 pandemic passes and burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contribution's in George's memory may be to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020