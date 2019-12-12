|
|
George G. Johnson
Wilmington - George G. Johnson, age 95 of Wilmington, formerly of Millsboro, died Friday December 6, 2019 in the VA Medical Center.
Mr. Johnson, was WW II veteran, serving in the Pacific aboard the battleship "Mississippi". Mr. Johnson left the service and was self employed in various businesses in New Castle and Sussex counties.
Mr. Johnson was pre deceased by his wife, Louise Zickgraf Johnson. He is survived by his two nephews, John J. Ptak, with whom he resided and George Zickgraf, as well as his niece, Theresa Wintermantel.
A private burial will be held.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019