George H. Ruth
Wilmington - George H. Ruth, 81, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born on March 14, 1938, he was the middle child of the late Heisler Crawford Ruth and Margaret "Peggy" Lynch Ruth.
George attended Christ Our King Grade School and was a graduate of P. S. DuPont High School, class of 1956. He trained for one year at Brown Vocational in the auto mechanics field. George enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a Sargent Military Policeman during "Peacetime" from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1959. As a military policeman he was in charge of the security and maintaining of order for the Command Headquarters of the 8th Infantry Division, Salish Gamond, Germany. In addition, he was responsible for a large part of military vehicle inspections.
Following his return to civilian life, George worked as an insurance investigator until becoming employed with the News Journal as a typesetter from October 1960 to October 1981.
In his retirement years, George briefly worked for Lutheran Community Services, which assisted low-income families. He was Head Coach of the Christ Our King football team in the 1980s, was Vice President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Christiana Hundred), Vice President and manager of the Wilmington Optimist Little League, a member of the Governor Bacon Health Center Auxiliary, as well as many other volunteer organizations.
George is survived by his brother, Robert J. Ruth and wife, Linda R. Ruth of Lewes, DE; his sister, Sr. Pat Ruth, SSJ of Chestnut Hill, PA; his nephew, Stephen R. Ruth, wife, Andrea Ruth of Georgetown, DE, their children, Amy Ruth (son, Jacob Ruth) of Millsboro, DE, Kevin Ruth of Frankford, DE, Patrick Ruth of Georgetown, DE; his nephew, Michael J. Ruth of Newark, DE, his son, Matthew J. Ruth of Philadelphia, PA.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Tuesday, August 27 from 12:00-1:00PM, immediately followed by a Catholic funeral service. Interment will he held privately in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19031.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019