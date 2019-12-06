|
George Halley
Wilmington - George Halley, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
George was born on the Dutch side of St. Maarten. He eventually moved to the United States and joined the Armed Forces. George then met his beloved wife Alice, who he shared 48 wonderful years of marriage with until her passing.
George worked at sea for many years. When he was home he enjoyed sports and spending time with his loved ones. He had a huge heart and loved his wife and family tremendously. He will be greatly missed.
George is preceded by his parents Daniel Vlaun and Dorothy Halley, and his step mom Judith Vlaun and step father. He also had 13 brothers and sisters.
George is survived but his loving son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Doris Halley. George also had two grandchildren, Jennifer Halley and Amanda Hyman and her husband, Christopher Hyman. He was a wonderful G Pop (great grandfather) to Avery and Blake Hyman.
At the request of his family, services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville FL 32256 - support.woundedwarriorproject.org
