George Harry Swain Jr.
George Harry Swain Jr.

Kennett Township, PA - George Harry Swain Jr. age 71, of Kennett Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. He was the husband of Elizabeth Curtis Swain, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Born in Cookeville, TN he was a son of George Harry Swain Sr. and the late Myrtle Thompson Swain.

George spent his childhood and formative years in Wilson, NC. George graduated from Duke University with an undergraduate degree and then an MBA. George served our country in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division as a First Lieutenant during the Vietnam War era. He joined DuPont in Delaware where he used his MBA and CMA credentials in international finance and internal audit. Upon leaving DuPont, George practiced law and maintained CPA and CMA credentials in Delaware and Pennsylvania. Notably he served as legal counsel in the formation of Kennett Township Land Trust [now known as The Land Conservancy of Southern Chester County] and successfully completed its initial land preservation projects in Kennett Township. He was a member of numerous professional associations. George enjoyed landscaping using environmentally sensitive practices that transformed their property into a colorful and enriching home.

He remains with his much beloved wife and family in our thoughts and memories. George was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Kevin Thompson Swain. In addition to his wife Liz, and father Harry of Wilson, NC, he is survived by one brother Albert Craig Swain of Huntsville, AL, a niece, Anna Swain Goodin of Durango, CO, and a nephew, Thomas Albert Swain of Birmingham, AL, and other dear family.

You are invited to visit with George's family and friends from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Due to COVID, his memorial service and burial in Odessa DE will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Episcopal Church of the Advent, or The Odessa Foundation, www.historicodessa.org . Arrangements are by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (484-734-8100). To view his online obituary, please visit www.griecofunerals.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Episcopal Church of the Advent
Funeral services provided by
Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
(484) 734-8100
