|
|
George Joseph "Joe" Dougherty
Wilmington - George Joseph "Joe" Dougherty, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on February 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born February 7, 1941 in Wilmington, DE to the late George Joseph Dougherty, Sr. and Gertrude (Duffy) Dougherty. He was the co-owner of Dougherty Brothers Heating and Air with his late brother Paul. He loved tending to his garden, going to Delaware Park to play the slot machines and watch the horse races, but his dedication and love for his family was always the most important part of his life.
He is survived by Margaret Poore Dougherty, his loving wife of 57 years, his daughters Colleen Wadman (Toby) and Hope Brown, as well as his four granddaughters, Erica Tamone (Joseph), Erin Swanson (Casey), Samantha McDaniel (Nick), and Emilee De Angelo (Nick), his great-granddaughter Callie Di Angelo, and his sisters Elaine, Linda, and Kay.
He is preceded by his four brothers, Ronnie, Eddie, Paul, Les, his sister Marion, and grandson Wesley Wadman.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Joe's Life Celebration, to be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 PM, followed by a service at 3PM at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the , 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019