George "Master G" Kramedas


1962 - 2020
George "Master G" Kramedas Obituary
George Kramedas "Master G"

George Kramedas, age 57, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly from a heart attack Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Born July 20, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware. George graduated from Concord High School in 1981. He graduated auto mechanic school in Exton, Pa in 1983. He owned Gregory's Sub Shop on Route 13, with his family from 1990-2004. He owned and operated Master G Entertainment, and GK Lawn Services from 2004- present. George was " The life of the party". His electrifying personality lit up the room for anyone that knew him. His professional ability to DJ made any event a spectacular one. He was "one of a kind". George was the center of the crowd, with a smile on his face, and always dancing. He loved nature, and was very meticulous about his clients, and his own yard. George was a family man, he adored his wife, his two daughters, 2 dogs, and his entire family.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Christina Visvardis. He is survived by his wife, Hope of 25 years, his two daughters, Amanda, and Ava, his parents, Gregory and Matoula, brother, Theodore, sister, Helen Scotese (Michael), nephews, Michael Scotese Jr. ( Danielle), and Nicholas Scotese.

The service will be private, due to COVID-19 regulations. There will be a celebration of life in July. To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
