George L. Conte, Jr.



Lewes - George L. Conte, Jr., 73 of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington passed away at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a long illness.



George was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Marie (Shields) and George L. Conte, Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of Salesianum School and worked for 49 ½ years as a computer programmer for Christiana Care. George was an avid bowler and a former member of St. John the Beloved Parish. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother and his brother, Dominic in 2014.



George will be dearly missed by his wife of 51 years, Margaret (Hahn) "Peggy" Conte; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph A. and Ann Marie Conte; his granddaughters, Julia, Alexis and Larissa; his brother, Daniel A. "Wishe" Conte and his sister, Rita Juliano, all of Wilmington.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 11:30 AM, where friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019