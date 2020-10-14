1/1
George Lee Glass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lee Glass

Wilmington -

George Lee Glass, 85, died October 13, 2020.

Longtime Wilmington resident George Lee Glass died at home after battling ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for less than one year.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia McKinley Glass; their children, Carl (Pamela), Laura Glazar, and James (Amy); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Services will be private. Interment will be at Newark Union Cemetery, Wilmington. The family suggests contributions to Calvary Episcopal Church Hillcrest, Delaware Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved