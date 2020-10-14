George Lee Glass
Wilmington -
George Lee Glass, 85, died October 13, 2020.
Longtime Wilmington resident George Lee Glass died at home after battling ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for less than one year.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia McKinley Glass; their children, Carl (Pamela), Laura Glazar, and James (Amy); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Newark Union Cemetery, Wilmington. The family suggests contributions to Calvary Episcopal Church Hillcrest, Delaware Hospice, or a charity of your choice
.
